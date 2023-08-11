Paul Merson believes Newcastle will win opening game against Aston Villa on Saturday at St. James Park.

As a part of his column for Sportskeeda, Merson predicted a tough match for both clubs but with Magpies as winner.

“This is a big match,” he said.

“Unai Emery is good at his European fixtures, and Aston Villa have not won a trophy in a long time. They might find it difficult to find a balance between their European games and their Premier League form.

“Aston Villa could pull off a few upsets this season and finished very well last season. Newcastle pulled off a top-four finish and have brought in some very good players.

“Newcastle finished in the top four last season and might find it difficult to achieve the same result this season.

“Newcastle are very good at home – the games they lost at St. James’ Park last season were close.

“If both these teams are anything like they were in pre-season, this will be one hell of a game. Newcastle have the home advantage and I’m backing them to win this weekend.”