West Brom release heartfelt statement as club icon passes away at 86

West Bromwich Albion winger Alec Jackson has passed away at the age of 86.

According to reports, the Baggies will hold a minute’s applause in his honour prior to their game against Swansea on Saturday.

The Championship outfit have released an official statement expressing their sadness at the passing of the former player as well.

“West Bromwich Albion are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Alec Jackson, aged 86. “The Tipton-born winger enjoyed a decade at The Hawthorns from 1954 to 1964, scoring 52 goals in 208 appearances for the Baggies, before continuing his career at Birmingham City and later, Walsall. “Albion send their heartfelt condolences to Alec’s wife June and sons Andrew and Neil, at this desperately sad time.”

The winger spent a decade at West Brom and he has played for clubs like Birmingham City and Walsall as well.

Meanwhile, the West Brom players will be wearing black armbands on Saturday as a mark of respect towards the 86-year-old.

Jackson was once West Brom’s youngest league goal scorer and he made over 200 appearances for the club during his time at the Hawthorns.