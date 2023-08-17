Newcastle edge closer to agreeing 28m + add-ons deal to sign Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle is negotiating a contract to bring Hall to St. James’ Park.

According to reports, Chelsea turned down a number of Newcastle proposals but now are considering latest offer from the Tyneside club.

Hall, who grew up as a Newcastle supporter, is drawn to the thought of competing in the Champions League under Eddie Howe.

The 18-year-old prefers Newcastle move over Crystal Palace and a permanent deal is on cards now.

Hall has now appeared 12 times for Chelsea’s first squad and has played regularly for England at all youth levels.

Hall demonstrates the versatility Eddie Howe could admire by being able to play as a left back, left wing back, left midfield, or in central midfield if necessary.