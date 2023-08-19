Video: Brighton score 4 for the second game in a row as they thrash Wolves 4-1

Brighton has kicked off the new season with the same impressive form they displayed under manager Roberto De Zerbi last season.

They beat newly promoted Luton Town 4-1 at home in the Premier League opener last week, and they continued their strong performance by defeating Wolves 4-1 away from home today.

Mitoma who was one of Premier League’s player of the season last year opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 15th minute as Brighton finished the first half leading 1-0.

And Brighton further asserted their dominance in the second half, scoring three goals within the first ten minutes, putting the game to bed.

Mitoma provided an assist for the second goal, cutting the ball back to Pervis Estupinan who found the back of the net. Solly March then quickly scored a brace, with both goals assisted by Julio Enciso.

Brighton are currently top of the table with 6 points and a goal difference of 6 goals.

Watch all of Brighton’s 4 goals below: