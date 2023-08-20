Celtic signing wants to emulate Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk

Celtic’s newest signing has named dropped a former Celtic and current Premier League star as his inspiration for his move to Celtic.

Earlier this week, Celtic announced the signing of Gustaf Lagerbeilke from Elfsborg FC for the fee of £3 million. Gustaf is set to reside at Parkhead for the next 5-years as per his contract and becomes the sixth signing this summer.

Already making mention of the connections between Celtic and Sweden, through Mikael Lustig and Henrik Larsson, the 21-year-old has also referenced another Celtic hero who helped with his decision process: Virgil Van Dijk.

Gustaf reckons that he can use Van Dijk’s development at Celtic as a blueprint for success. Van Dijk is now regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and according to Lagerbielke, he can improve himself and by following in Virgil’s footsteps. As reported by the Daily Record, Lagerbielke said…

“I always described myself as a player that wants to win, does everything for the team, with both short and long-range passes. Good in duelling and in the air and hopefully score a few goals.

“Virgil Van Dijk has been here before so that’s a huge inspiration. Also with how he is outside the pitch, a very professional player. He’s keen on getting better all the time, with his leadership. He’s a really good player, and with his Celtic history also. He was a great player for Celtic and he allowed good things, he’s an inspiration.”

Van Dijk won two Premiership titles in Glasgow, as well as the League Cup under Ronny Deila but he also played European football, Champions League group stages in 2013 and Europa League Last 32 the following year. A £12m move to Southampton followed and two years after that, Van Dijk became the (then) most expensive defender in the world after a £75m move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. It is no surprise that Lagerbielke wants to emulate VVD and hopefully he does!