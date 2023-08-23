Leicester line up move to sign Argentina winger

Leicester City are working on a transfer deal for highly-rated young Argentine winger Brian Aguirre, according to reporter Hernan Cabrera of Argentine radio station LT8.

The Foxes need to reshape their squad after being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, and this could be a smart piece of recruitment for both the present and future.

Aguirre looks a hugely promising talent and is already a regular for Newell’s Old Boys at the age of just 20.

Commenting on transfers last week, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca said: “At the moment, no, (City are not close to any outgoing deals). But I said last time that we need three or four new players.

“It also depends. If the players we have are going to stay, we are okay. If some of them want to leave for any reason, we need more players.”

Aguirre could fit in well at Leicester and it seems negotiations have progressed well, so fans will no doubt hope for a further update on this soon.