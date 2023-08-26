Newcastle United has now been contacted by Fulham to talk about a last-ditch deal for Matt Targett but Eddie Howe has blocked the potential deal.

TEAMtalk claims that Fulham has spoken to Newcastle about signing Targett on a loan deal.

Marco Silva is eager to expand the Cottagers’ full-back options and Targett ticks all the boxes as next signing for Fulham.

Targett only featured 19 times during 2022–2023 season and he started only six of his 17 games when he was fit.

Even after the Magpies’ first two Premier League games, he has yet to step foot on the field this year. Targett has been benched by Howe for Newcastle’s away games against Manchester City and Aston Villa.