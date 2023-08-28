Unai Emery will be happy with his team’s victory over Burnley yesterday, but he had some harsh words for Pau Torres during the game.

Journalist Jacob Tanswell, who was covering the game for The Athletic, saw Emery arguing with the £33 million Spaniard.

Just before Cash's 2nd, Emery screamed to play quicker after Torres played it through the first press. The tempo change having coaxed Burnley out of shape, was fantastic. Carlos & Torres setting the tone, McGinn is getting into pockets & Cash has made two brilliant runs. #AVFC — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) August 27, 2023

Even though Pau Torres will be fantastic for Emery, the Aston Villa manager wasn’t happy with him in one particular first-half incident.

Torres didn’t have a bad game as he only missed three passes out of 47 attempts, and he prevailed in 60% of his battles against Burnley strikers.