Journalist spotted Emery fuming at Aston Villa player during Burnley game

Posted by

Unai Emery will be happy with his team’s victory over Burnley yesterday, but he had some harsh words for Pau Torres during the game.

Journalist Jacob Tanswell, who was covering the game for The Athletic, saw Emery arguing with the £33 million Spaniard.

Even though Pau Torres will be fantastic for Emery, the Aston Villa manager wasn’t happy with him in one particular first-half incident.

Torres didn’t have a bad game as he only missed three passes out of 47 attempts, and he prevailed in 60% of his battles against Burnley strikers.

