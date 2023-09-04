For the last several days, it has been widely reported that Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa will go to Al-Duhail.

According to UOL, Beşiktaş has also joined the competition to sign the 31-year-old as the transfer window in Turkey is still open.

Despite Beşiktaş’s interest, the report claims Al-Duhail and Aston Villa have come to an agreement about the transfer of the attacking midfielder.

The Qatari team, which is coached by Hernán Crespo, reportedly plans to sign the Brazil international on a season-long loan with an option to extend it for an additional year.

The Brazilian is already in Qatar, according to UOL, where he will sign his contract with Al-Duhail.