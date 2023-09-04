For the last several days, it has been widely reported that Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa will go to Al-Duhail.
According to UOL, Beşiktaş has also joined the competition to sign the 31-year-old as the transfer window in Turkey is still open.
The Qatari team, which is coached by Hernán Crespo, reportedly plans to sign the Brazil international on a season-long loan with an option to extend it for an additional year.
The Brazilian is already in Qatar, according to UOL, where he will sign his contract with Al-Duhail.