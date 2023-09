Stoke City could reportedly still be set to swoop for some free agents to strengthen this squad even after the transfer window closed.

The club has started the season with mixed results as they find themselves 16th with two wins and three losses.

Tanguy Coulibaly is one name could be mentioned as an option for Stoke, while there also more proven Premier League players like Andre Ayew and Andros Townsend.

The Potters could also supposedly turn to Tom Rogic and Mounir Chouiar.