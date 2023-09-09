Former Bundesliga footballer Uwe Klimaschefski reported missing

Former Bundesliga player Uwe Klimaschefski has been reported missing since Thursday evening, and his family has issued an urgent plea for assistance in locating him.

The 84-year-old is heavily dependent on medications, adding to the concern for his well-being.

According to his daughter’s social media post, Klimaschefski was last seen on September 7th at 5 pm when he drove his car from Homburg to Berlin.

He reportedly approached a passer-by in Berlin around 5 pm to make a phone call but has not been seen since.

A missing person report has been filed with the Berlin police, and the family is seeking help from the public in locating him. They have asked anyone who sees him to notify the Berlin police or contact them directly.

The daughter posted on her social media (via The Sun):

“Uwe Klimaschefski has been missing since September 7th at 5pm.” “He drove his car from Homburg to Berlin.” “Approached a passer-by there around 5pm to make a phone call. Since then there has been no trace.” “If anyone sees him, please notify the Berlin police, me or my sister Martina Klimaschefski.” “The Berlin police have received a missing person report.”

Uwe Klimaschefski had a career in professional football, playing for several Bundesliga teams, including Hertha BSC, Leverkusen, and 1. FC Kaiserslautern, among others.

During his career, he made 159 appearances in the Bundesliga, contributing with 12 goals and 12 assists.

The hope is that Klimaschefski will be found safe and reunited with his family soon.