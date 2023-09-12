Several clubs, including Premier League duo Burnley and Crystal Palace, are in the race to sign Colchester United striker Bradley Ihionvien.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims a host of clubs, both in the Premier League and the Championship, are interested in signing the highly-rated teenager.

Ihionvien, 19, is one of the EFL’s brightest talents. Not only has he scored two goals in his last three games, but with a contract that is set to expire at the end of the season, the 19-year-old poses an attractive option for any side looking to recruit a striker for the future.

In addition to Burnley and Palace, Football Insider claims Norwich City, Leicester City and Watford are all also interested in the English striker.