Burnley in pole position to sign striker with two goals in last three games

Several clubs, including Premier League duo Burnley and Crystal Palace, are in the race to sign Colchester United striker Bradley Ihionvien.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims a host of clubs, both in the Premier League and the Championship, are interested in signing the highly-rated teenager.

Ihionvien, 19, is one of the EFL’s brightest talents. Not only has he scored two goals in his last three games, but with a contract that is set to expire at the end of the season, the 19-year-old poses an attractive option for any side looking to recruit a striker for the future.

In addition to Burnley and Palace, Football Insider claims Norwich City, Leicester City and Watford are all also interested in the English striker.

