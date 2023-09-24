Video: Diogo Jota scores from close range to seal the win for the Reds | Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has extended their lead against West Ham with a close-range goal that has given them a 3-1 advantage.

Virgil Van Dijk redeemed himself for his earlier mistake in the West Ham equaliser by leaping over the West Ham defenders to head Andy Robertson’s corner back toward the goal.

Jota was perfectly positioned to finish it first-time, displaying the instincts of a true striker.

Watch below:

GOAL | Liverpool 3-1 West Ham | Diogo Jota makes it three for Liverpool!

If the score remains the same, this will be Liverpool third 3-1 win in a row