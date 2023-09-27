Video: EFL club’s manager wants Man United in next round of Carabao Cup and gives good reason for choice

Man United secured their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and on the same night, Exeter City went through with a victory against Premier League side Luton Town.

The League One club are now dreaming of a Premiere League club again in the next round and according to their manager, Gary Caldwell, he wants to play the defending champions Man United at home.

Speaking on Sky Sports news about the next round, the Exeter boss said: “It love to be at home, it is a very special stadium. To get a Premier League team again would be amazing.

“I think to get Manchester United on the 20-year anniversary because Man United in the FA Cup was a massive turning point in this club’s fortunes and financially gave us the money we needed to survive, so I think it would be fitting if we got them.”