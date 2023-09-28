Crystal Palace line up move to sign 26-year-old league winner

Crystal Palace are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs chasing the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matvienko.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Eagles, along with Burnley, Everton, Sheffield United and West Ham, are interested in signing the Ukrainian centre-back.

It seems a January transfer may come too soon for the 26-year-old league-winner but the summer transfer at the end of the season could definitely see any one of the aforementioned clubs make a formal approach.

and with Palace playing some attractive football at times, as well as a clear project being in place, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the London-based club win the race for the in-demand defender.

During his six years at Shakhtar, Matvienko, who has up to five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 22 goals in 175 games in all competitions.