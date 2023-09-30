Sky Sports man says Bamford will be a bit-part option at Leeds this season

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has told Yorkshire Evening Post that Patrick Bamford may only be a “bit-part” option at Leeds United this season.

Bamford picked up another knock during a pre-season friendly win over Hearts at Tynecastle and has been sidelined since then.

He has not played at all this season until today when he came off the bench against Southampton during their 3-1 defeat.

And David Prutton believes he will only have a bit part role for Leeds this season. He said:

“Bamford is back in the mix. He has been there before, he has been written off before. He knows what it is expected, what the levels are and what the demands are of being a centre forward for Leeds United.