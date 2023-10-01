Fabrizio Romano claims that Daniel Rigge is about to agree to a new contract with West Ham United.

Romano revealed on X platform that four Premier League clubs and two La Liga clubs were interested in the 17-year-old in the summer.

Understand highly rated talent Dan Rigge is about to sign a new long term deal with West Ham. ????????? #WHUFC 2006 born midfielder had interest from 4 Premier Lesgue clubs and 2 in La Liga but was focused on West Ham future. pic.twitter.com/rf6BSKpWCN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2023

It is known, however, that the “highly-rated talent” decided to forego that desire and has vowed to stay with the Irons.

The young midfielder is allegedly poised to agree to a “long-term deal” with the East London team, according to Romano.

The 17-year-old has been in scorching form so far this season in the Under-18s Premier League, netting three goals in four games, including one on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Norwich Under-18s.