Tributes flow as former footballer sadly passes away

Aberdeen and St Mirren hero Frank McDougall has sadly passed away aged only 65.

He got his big break with Clydebank in 1978 after scoring 28 goals in one season earning a move to St Mirren the following year for a £150,000 fee that was a record at that time.

He made 100 plus appearances for St Mirren and was later snapped by Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen in 1984 where he made a immediate impact scoring 22 league goals in his debut season, finishing as the League’s top scorer.

According to The Sun, his career came to a sad end at just 29 when he was diagnosed with traumatic spondylitis and last October it was revealed that he was also struggling with lung cancer.

His passing away was announced by Aly Begg on X, who posted:

“Hi, I’ve been asked to post this on behalf of Frank McDougall’s family. “Frank sadly passed away this morning in hospital due to heart complications. Thoughts and prayers very much with Frank and his beloved family. RIP legend.”

Hi, I’ve been asked to post this on behalf of Frank McDougall’s family. Frank sadly passed away this morning in hospital due to heart complications. Thoughts and prayers very much with Frank and his beloved family. RIP legend. ? pic.twitter.com/tZ1UxYr8GE — Ally Begg ???? (@ally_begg) October 1, 2023

Aberdeen also posted a tribute for him, posting the following statement on X.

“Aberdeen Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Frank McDougall this morning. Frank was an AFC legend, as during his two seasons for the Dons, between 1984 and 1986, he scored an incredible 44 goals and won all three domestic medals.”