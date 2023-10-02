Pontus Jansson, a former member of Leeds United, has been suspended after an alleged confrontation with a doping control officer. The defender presently plays for his boyhood club, Malmo FF and he will miss their upcoming games due to a two-match suspension.

The punishment is in response to claims that Jansson insulted and improperly addressed a doping control official and violated orders when he was chosen for a drug test following a game. Malmo contested the ruling, claiming that certain details of the incident weren’t accurately recorded.

The ex-Leeds player will not be able to play in tonight’s match against Brommapojkarna or the following match against Kalmar FF the following weekend because the suspension has been upheld.

Since ending his tenure at Premier League team Brentford, Jansson has represented Malmo. The 32-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Allsvenskan team, scoring one since returning in August against Halmstads.