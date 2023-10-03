Ollie Watkins reportedly became very irritated during their thrashing of Brighton on Saturday, according to David Seaman.

After scoring three goals against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League, Watkins achieved his first league hat-trick of the year.

But according to Seaman, Watkins was disappointed he couldn’t score more goals.

Talking about the match, Seaman said: “[Ollie] Watkins was very happy with his hat-trick.

“Did you see when he went through for the I think it was either the fifth or the sixth goal, where he shot and the goalkeeper saved it and then the guy came up and put the rebound in?

“If you watch Ollie Watkins, he hits the ground because he’s so annoyed that he didn’t get four! It’s so funny.

“I was like, hang on mate, your teams just scored but he’s more disappointed that he didn’t finish his chance.”