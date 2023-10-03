According to Dean Jones, Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart is a target for both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old, who only joined the German club permanently this year, has drawn a lot of interest from prospective bidders. According to Jones, the Guinea striker has a £17.3 million release clause in his current deal.

The striker has been in scorching form this season, already bagging 10 goals in Bundesliga in only 5 games.

Jones wrote: “A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham and West Ham have taken an interest in a Stuttgart striker who is currently outscoring Harry Kane in the Bundesliga.

“Brighton were one of the first clubs to be offered the chance to sign the Guinea international a couple of years back but more recently the likes of Fulham and West Ham have been showing interest. Both of those clubs are looking to add a striker in the January window.”