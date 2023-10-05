The 27-year-old Aston Villa striker is poised to make a wise career choice as he stands at a crossroads in his career.

Watkins is well-positioned to pressure Villa into a departure if that was the course he chose, with only a year remaining on his contract.

But it looks that he has chosen to devote his prime years to Aston Villa, which SciSports’ data analytics experts believe is a wise choice.

Villa is the ideal club for Watkins, with Emery’s team earning an excellent 89 on their Club Fit matrix, which determines a player’s ideal destination by taking into account a player’s growth, playing time, playing style, and line-ups.