Journalist Dean Jones claims Youri Tielemans is disappointed with his move to Aston Villa as he expected to be playing much more under Unai Emery.

Tielemans has reportedly admitted to holding showdown conversations with Emery after being irritated by a lack of playing time according to Belgian media site DH. He has already exhibited signs of displeasure at Villa.

Jones thinks that when Tielemans initially signed the contract, he may have thought he would have a bigger part to play in Villa’s Premier League season.

“I don’t know if he misunderstood what his role was going to be at Aston Villa. I don’t know whether the whole thing was missold to him.

“But my understanding is that he was, first and foremost, being brought in as a squad player who would have to earn his way into that starting XI because it’s one of their strongest areas of the pitch.

“That’s going to take time because there was no chance that Tielemans, if Villa were playing well, was going to walk straight into that team. That’s his big problem.”