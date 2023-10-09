Former Israeli footballer killed in Hamas attacks at music festival

Former Hapoel Tel Aviv striker Lior Asulin was one of the 260 killed by Hamas while at a music festival near the Gaza Strip.

The 43-year-old was at the Re’im music festival celebrating his birthday when they were attacked by a Palestinian militant group on Saturday.

260 bodies were recovered from the Supernova site with former club, Hapoel Tel Aviv, confirming that Asulin was one of the people killed during the attacks.

“With great sadness, after many hours when he was declared missing, we have been informed that our former player Lior Asulin was murdered by terrorists at the party in Re’im,” the statement from the club read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Hapoel Tel Aviv club bows its head and sends condolences and strength to Lior’s family at this difficult time.”

His former manager, Eyal Lahman, paid tribute to the player.

“A guy with a heart of gold, that was his most outstanding characteristic. They always said that his most outstanding characteristic was to give back, I saw that the most outstanding characteristic was to give his friends his soul,” he said via the Mirror.

“I heard yesterday that he was missing, the first thought that came to my mind was what a beautiful life he could have had and what a different life he spent at the end. Very sad, all the time he simply suffered.”

The striker signed for Hapoel Tel Aviv on a permanent transfer in 2007 and was part of the squad that competed against Tottenham Hotspur in the Uefa Cup group stage.