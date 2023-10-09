EFL outfit Middlesbrough has the buy option to sign loanee Sam Greenwood for only 1.5m from Leeds United.

Phil Hay reported for The Athletic on Monday that Boro might exercise their right to purchase the 21-year-old for just £1.5 million after the season conludes.

The Whites paid precisely this sum to Arsenal in 2020 to get his services.

Greenwood, who is only 21 years old, has already made 25 Premier League appearances and spent most of last season with the first squad before Leeds relegation.

The attacking midfielder has made only two appearances for Middlesbrough in all competitions but is expected to be pivotal for the club this season.