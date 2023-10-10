Kalvin Phillips is poised to depart Manchester City in January, and West Ham is one of the favorites to sign him, according to Sussex Express.

The Hammers and Everton are the front-runners to sign him when the transfer window reopens in January, and he is now expected to go on loan.

“Kalvin Phillips is perfect for Brighton but West Ham and Everton are favourites for January move,” the website wrote.

It seems improbable that Man City would be willing to let him go without someone picking up all or most of his salary.

The way this issue plays out in the upcoming months will be intriguing to watch, but it would be a surprise if Phillips missed the opportunity to transfer to the London Stadium considering Hammers form this season.