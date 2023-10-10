According to Daily Sabah, West Ham United has Kerem Akturkoglu of Galatasaray on their list of desired midfielders.

According to T24, the Turkish publication claimed on Tuesday that Arsenal and Tottenham, two rivals in the Premier League, are also considering signing Akturkoglu.

Last week in the Champions League, Akturkoglu scored a goal against Manchester United and is reportedly being closely observed by the English clubs.

The 24-year-old has contributed to six goals and five assists for Galatasaray this season across all competitions.

The report by T24 read: “Tottenham Hotspur’s successful coach Ange Postecoglou follows Kerem Akturkoglu closely.

“Arsenal scouts also watched Kerem Akturkoglu in the Manchester United match.

“The national football team player is also considered one of West Ham United’s midfield candidates.”