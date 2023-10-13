(Video) Giorgos Giakoumakis breaks the deadlock with bullet header against Ireland

Giorgos Giakoumakis has opened the scoring for Greece in their crucial Euro Qualifier with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
With both France and the Netherlands in their group, Greece knows how important a win is against the Irish and vice versa.
With Stephen Kenny’s job potentially on the line, he will be heartbroken to see his side go behind first.
Giakoumakis arrowed a bullet header past Gavin Bazunu to give his side the lead.
