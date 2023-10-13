(Video) Giorgos Masouras puts Greece 2-0 up after swift counterattack

Giorgos Masouras has put another dagger into the hearts of Irish fans after a swift counterattack.

Greece now leads the Republic of Ireland 2-0 as they put themselves second in their group on the current standings.

The goal came just before the half-time whistle as Ireland got caught on the counterattack yet again. Chiedozie Ogbene loses possession and Greece plays a long vertical pass over the Irish defence.

Dimitrios Pelkas beats the offside trap before crossing for Masouras.

