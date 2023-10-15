Awful moment as man shouts “f*** Palestine” during one-minute silence held prior to the kick-off between Notts County and Mansfield Town

Extremely distasteful scenes were witnessed prior to the kick-off between Notts County and Mansfield Town earlier today.

It comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine that has seen thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians lose their lives from the bombing.

Notts County had announced on their website prior to the game that a one-minute silence will be held as mark of respect for those who had passed away during the ongoing conflict.

But a video from the minute silence has gone viral on social media which shows both sets of players are seen standing on the center circle, observing the one-minute silence. However, during this solemn moment, an individual inside the stadium can be heard shouting ‘F**k Palestine’.

This is followed by immediate boos from the rest of the stadium with one person shouting ‘disrespectful’ before the stadium collectively started chanting ‘wan***’ aimed that person.

Watch the video below: