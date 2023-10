According to sources, Inter Milan are on high alert since Leicester City player Kelechi Iheanacho’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

The former Premier League champions fear the possibility of losing the center-forward on a free transfer, which has alerted many clubs in Europe, including Champions League finalists.

The Nigerian international struggled to get playing time at Man City and joined the Foxes in 2017 for £25 million. Football Insider claims that Leicester were ready to let striker leave last summer for £10million.

Iheanacho has already scored five goals this season for Leicester City, who are top of the Championship under Enzo Maresca.