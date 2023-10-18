New Saudi deal with Newcastle set to go public after agreement reached

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly set to publicly announce Saudi Airlines as the club’s new official airline sponsor.

According to a report from Craig Hope in the Mail, Saudia are set to become the official sponsor, despite some initial speculation that it could be that they’ll sponsor training shirts.

One imagines this is exciting news for Newcastle fans, as it could mean a further boost to the Magpies’ finances.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer news: Jamal Musiala TRUTH, 22-year-old to move in 2024 & more – EXCLUSIVE
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United keen on Premier League duo
Big worry for David Moyes as Saudi Arabia plans to sign two key West Ham stars in January

NUFC have grown a great deal since their Saudi investment, and Eddie Howe is doing tremendous work with this ever-improving squad at St James’ Park.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.