New Saudi deal with Newcastle set to go public after agreement reached

Newcastle United are reportedly set to publicly announce Saudi Airlines as the club’s new official airline sponsor.

According to a report from Craig Hope in the Mail, Saudia are set to become the official sponsor, despite some initial speculation that it could be that they’ll sponsor training shirts.

One imagines this is exciting news for Newcastle fans, as it could mean a further boost to the Magpies’ finances.

NUFC have grown a great deal since their Saudi investment, and Eddie Howe is doing tremendous work with this ever-improving squad at St James’ Park.