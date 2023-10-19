According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Galatasaray have started the work to land Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans for January transfer.

The 26-year-old is growing frustrated at Villa Park under Unai Emery, after failing to start in any of Aston Villa’s Premier League games this season. The Belgium international has played in Europa Conference League and EFL Cup but not much in Premier League.

Galatasaray are ready to re-visit their interest in Tielemans after enquiring about his services in summer, but the player ended up at Aston Villa with Unai Emery’s request.

The midfield player is “keen on playing for Galatasaray” even on a loan deal and is dissatisfied with his current circumstances.

According to Fotomaç, the Turkish club’s representatives will work to get him to sign this loan agreement in an attempt to lure him away from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.