Chelsea could yet leave Stamford Bridge with Wembley and Twickenham ready to host Blues

Chelsea have not yet ruled out leaving Stamford Bridge and building a stadium on a new site, despite securing the £80m purchase of some neighbouring land this week.

The West London club have grown into a football superpower over the last two decades and have simply outgrown Stamford Bridge in its present state, with a 40,000 capacity that lags well behind the biggest Premier League stadiums and consequently significantly limits what the club can earn when it comes to matchday revenue.

Chelsea’s owners want to increase the number of fans that can watch the club play and this week they were given permission by the board of trustees of local veterans charity Stoll to go ahead with the £80m deal to buy land around Stamford Bridge which had already been agreed in principle and appeared to point towards the likelihood of demolishing and rebuilding Stamford Bridge rather than permanently moving elsewhere.

However, the Blues could still relocate, reports the . No decision has been made as of yet as to which direction the club will go in as both options remain open. The only thing that appears to have been ruled out is redeveloping Stamford Bridge stand by stand, which is more like the route that Liverpool have gone down with Anfield in recent years.

Once the work commences, Wembley, Twickenham and Craven Cottage have all been mooted as options for Chelsea to play in while their new stadium is being built.

Tottenham played matches at the home of English football whilst their new stadium was under construction, therefore, that is the most likely option for the Blues.