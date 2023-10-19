During the summer transfer window, David Moyes was eager to sign Emile Smith Rowe rather than Mohammed Kudus.

As per a report by Football Transfers, the Hammers obtained the option as a component of the agreement that brought Declan Rice to the Emirates.

Smith Rowe would also be a fantastic addition. However, he won’t be cheap.

According to TEAMtalk estimation, Smith Rowe is valued at approximately £60 million by Arsenal. Teams like West Ham will undoubtedly be very hesitant to pay that kind of money for someone who hasn’t played much this season.

The 23-year-old will surely look to move elsewhere when transfer window reopens as he seeks more game time after making just 6 appearances so far in all competitions.