David Moyes preferred Arsenal midfielder ahead of Mohammed Kudus in summer

Posted by

During the summer transfer window, David Moyes was eager to sign Emile Smith Rowe rather than Mohammed Kudus.

As per a report by Football Transfers, the Hammers obtained the option as a component of the agreement that brought Declan Rice to the Emirates.

Smith Rowe would also be a fantastic addition. However, he won’t be cheap.

According to TEAMtalk estimation, Smith Rowe is valued at approximately £60 million by Arsenal. Teams like West Ham will undoubtedly be very hesitant to pay that kind of money for someone who hasn’t played much this season.

The 23-year-old will surely look to move elsewhere when transfer window reopens as he seeks more game time after making just 6 appearances so far in all competitions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.