Former Man City manager Brian Horton is diagnosed with prostate cancer

He was a legendary player for Brighton and Hove Albion, a club he later returned to manage, as well as managing Man City in the 1990s during an illustrious career, and Brian Horton has now revealed he has prostate cancer.

Horton is 74 years of age and was given the news of his diagnosis a month after going for a check-up in April.

A friend had apparently told him to get tested for prostate cancer because of his age, and it was evidently a wise piece of advice.

“They found that I had it, and it was very small,” Horton told Johnny Cantor from BBC Radio Sussex.

His playing career consisted of stints at Hednesford Town, Port Vale, Brighton, Luton Town and Hull City.

During his time at Luton he helped the Hatters stay up on the final day of the 1982/83 season at Man City, Raddy Antic scoring the winner four minutes from time to spark the memorable scenes of celebration including manager, David Pleat, bouncing across the Maine Road turf and head straight for his captain, Horton.

His management of Man City lasted two years from 1993-95, whilst he also managed Hull, Brighton, Oxford United, Huddersfield Town, Port Vale and Macclesfield Town.