Video: Newcastle running riot as they lead 3-0 at half time against Crystal Palace

Newcastle scored thrice in the first half against Crystal Palace, putting the game to bed in the first 45 minutes.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring for the Magpies with an audacious chip goal past the keeper early in the game.

He then turned provider with an brilliant cross in for Anthony Gordon who finished it expertly with a first time finish.

The Magpies added another goal moments later, with Sean Longstaff seizing an opportunity after a defensive mishap to make it 3-0.

Watch all three goals below: