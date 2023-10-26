Newcastle lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at St James Park, conceding in the 45th minute to Felix Nmecha.

Newcastle now sit third in Champions League Group F with four points, joint on points with Dortmund who are now second, and two points behind PSG who sit top after three games on six points.

Read on for our Newcastle player ratings, and who wasn’t up to standard for the Magpies…

Nick Pope – 7.5 – Kept Newcastle in the game, made four saves, three from inside the box and made one high claim and one punch.

Dan Burn – 5.5 – Subbed after 70 minutes, made three clearances, one block and one interception but didn’t help much in build up/progression from the back.

Fabian Schar – 7 – Was solid defensively for Newcastle, making two clearances, two blocks, one interception, one tackle and winning his only ground duel. He also made four of his eight long balls.

Jamaal Lascelles – 5.5 – Just didn’t do as much defensively as Schar, with only two clearances and one block, also won two of his five aerial duels.

Kieran Trippier – 6 – Not his best day for creation, having a total of 18 crosses and only completing two of them and managed no key passes.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7 – Was driving Newcastle forward at times, completed four out of four dribbles and four out of seven long balls, did pick up a yellow card though.

Joelinton – 6 – Subbed after 65 minutes, did make one key pass and one out of one long balls. Just wasn’t as involved only making 22 accurate passes and having 40 touches in midfield.

Sean Longstaff – 5 – Also subbed after 65 minutes, only made 14 passes and only made one defensive action which was an interception. Game just passed him by.

Anthony Gordan – 7 – Missed a few big chances, hitting the woodwork and having two shots on target, he did also have one key pass, one big chances created and completed one of his two dribbles.

Callum Wilson – 5.5 – Subbed on Isak in the 15th minute, hit the woodwork and had a shot on target but missed two big chances and could have done more.

Miguel Almiron – 6 – Only managed the one shot (off target), but did play two key passes. Could have done more in advanced areas on the right at times.

Alexander Isak – N/A – Went off injured after 15 minutes for Callum Wilson.

Subs: Sandro Tonali 4, Jacob Murphy N/A, Matt Target 5.5, Joe Willock 4.