After moving to Leeds United in the summer, Robbie Savage has praised Ethan Ampadu, a dynamic midfielder, as one of the season’s best summer additions.

Ampadu came to Daniel Farke’s team from Chelsea after being loaned to Sheffield United and the Italian teams Venezia and Spezia after three consecutive relegations.

Savage thinks Ampadu could help Leeds get promoted for next season.

“I am a huge fan of his,” the former midfielder told TEAMtalk . “He’s been out on loan a few times but now he’s got his permanent move to Leeds, and I think for the money they paid – and £7m is the figure suggested – it’s an absolute bargain for Leeds United, one of the signings of the season.

“Ampadu and Leeds United are perfect for one another. Leeds United are a fantastic football club, a big football club, passionate fanbase and they’re third in the Championship with a real opportunity of bouncing back.

“But for Ethan Ampadu, to be playing regular football, not only will it benefit him, it will benefit Wales and most of all, Leeds United. At £7m, you’ve got to say so far, he’s one of the bargains of the season.”