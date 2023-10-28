Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Charlton striker Miles Leaburn.

The talented young striker is highly rated in English football and he has scored 6 goals in just 10 appearances for the Addicks this season.

The 19-year-old scored 13 goals across all competitions last season and he is expected to develop into a top-quality striker in the coming seasons.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea will compete with Premier League outfit Brentford for his signature.

The 19-year-old striker came through the Chelsea Academy before joining Charlton in 2019 and it seems that the Blues are looking to take him back to Stamford Bridge. The Blues could certainly use more depth in the attack and the 19-year-old could prove to be a useful squad player for them.

However, Leaburn needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Chelsea might not be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the player and his club with a lucrative proposal in the coming months.

Apparently, the striker has two years left on his current contract with Charlton and the English club are under no pressure to sell him. They have recently rejected an offer in excess of £3 million from a Bundesliga club for the player.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to offer a substantial amount of money and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Blues have an impressive pool of young talent at the club and a move to Stamford Bridge could accelerate the 19-year-old’s development.