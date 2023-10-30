QPR set to appoint Spanish manager after sacking Gareth Ainsworth

Marti Cifuentes is set to become the new manager of QPR after the club sacked Gareth Ainsworth at the weekend.

QPR have had an awful start to their campaign, the London club are currently 23rd in the Championship after a meagre 2-1 loss to Leicester City.

Shortly after the game, the club made the decision to sack Ainsworth after just 28 games in charge of the team. Of those limited games, the 50-year-old only registered five wins as his eventual sacking felt inevitable.

As for his replacement, there have been a handful of names thrown around but according to Sky Sports News, the club are close to appointing Cifuentes.

Currently the manager of Hammarby in Sweden, the 41-year-old started off his coaching career in the lower league in Spain before moving to Norway and then Sweden.