Arsenal rivalling Tottenham for transfer of versatile wide-man

Arsenal are reportedly alongside Tottenham in keeping close tabs on the progress of Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo.

The 22-year-old, who can play in attack or as a wing-back, is impressing in Portugal and it makes sense that bigger clubs are starting to take notice of his progress.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are joined by north London rivals Spurs in monitoring Catamo, as well as fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Mozambique international’s current contract expires in 2025, so Sporting aren’t exactly under huge pressure to sell right now, but one imagines these clubs have the finances to come up with the kind of offer that could make them consider the player’s future.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both looking like being serious contenders for the Premier League title this season, so will surely want to strengthen this January if possible, in order to ensure they don’t lack squad depth going into the crucial stages of the campaign.

Catamo looks like he has a big future in the game, and it would be intriguing to see him take his next step in English football.