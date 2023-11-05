Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is reportedly being considered by Newcastle as a possible replacement for the suspended Sandro Tonali, per the Italian publication Tuttosport.

Due to his 10-month sentence for engaging in illegal gambling, Tonali is now out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Newcastle are searching for another midfield signing in January.

With five goal involvements in nine Serie A games this season, Koopmeiners has had an excellent start to the season. It is thought that the club has already dispatched representatives to negotiate a potential contract for him.

The Italian outfit are expected to demand a big fee if they are to sell the 25-year-old in January.