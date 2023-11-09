Club have agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder for £12m

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis have a £12m option to sign Marc Roca from Leeds on a permanent deal.

The report claims the option stands even if the Yorkshire club manage to get promoted to Premier League for next season.

SEVILLE, SPAIN – OCTOBER 01: Marc Roca of Real Betis celebrates with teammate Hector Bellerin after scoring the team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Betis and Valencia CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on October 01, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

26-year-old has settled well at Real Betis since leaving Leeds and is keen on extending his stay in Spain.

“Obviously it’s always positive to return home. I came through in La Liga. I started my career here and after three years abroad, between Germany and England, I really wanted to come to Betis. I’m very happy and very comfortable on the pitch.” – said Roca earlier in an interview.

Leeds would be happy to let Roca leave especially for that price which means they will recoup all the money they spent to sign him from Bayern Munich.

