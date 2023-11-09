According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis have a £12m option to sign Marc Roca from Leeds on a permanent deal.

The report claims the option stands even if the Yorkshire club manage to get promoted to Premier League for next season.

26-year-old has settled well at Real Betis since leaving Leeds and is keen on extending his stay in Spain.

“Obviously it’s always positive to return home. I came through in La Liga. I started my career here and after three years abroad, between Germany and England, I really wanted to come to Betis. I’m very happy and very comfortable on the pitch.” – said Roca earlier in an interview.

Leeds would be happy to let Roca leave especially for that price which means they will recoup all the money they spent to sign him from Bayern Munich.