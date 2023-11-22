Leicester City enquire about signing goal-machine midfielder

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Bodo/Glimt’s Albert Gronbaek in the January transfer window.

That’s according to local reports, which claim the Danish midfielder is wanted by Enzo Maresca.

Keen to bolster his squad ahead of an important second half of the season, Maresca is probably also planning for Wilfred Ndidi’s summer exit with the Nigerian expected to sign for Spanish side Sevilla.

Consequently, with Gronbaek on the market following what has been an impressive start to the season which has seen him score 14 goals already, Leicester City are thought to be preparing an offer for in January.