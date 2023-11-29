Arsenal hit RC Lens for six and break European records in the process

Arsenal achieved a historic milestone by securing the biggest ever victory ever by an English side against French opposition in Europe, with a commanding 6-0 triumph over RC Lens on Wednesday night.

This resounding result ensured the Gunners’ advancement to the knockout stage of the Champions League as the winners of Group B. Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal dominated their Ligue 1 counterparts, scoring five goals in the first half, courtesy of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard. Jorginho added a late penalty to complete the comprehensive 6-0 victory.

After a seven-year hiatus from Europe’s premier competition, Arsenal have not only secured a spot in the last 16 after Christmas but also set a record. OptaJoe highlighted on social media that Arsenal’s 6-0 victory stands as the most significant win any English club has enjoyed against French opposition in a European competition – a noteworthy achievement.

6-0 – Arsenal’s 6-0 win is the biggest ever victory by an English team against a French opponent in European competition. Bagel. pic.twitter.com/gfYjLlXyLb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2023

This is some feat by Arsenal, and it does suggest how real of a contender they can be under the guidance of masterful tactician Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners can now focus primarily on the Premier League having secured their place in the Champions League group stage. Their final group fixture against PSV can also provide an opportunity for fringe players to put themselves back in contention.