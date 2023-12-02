Tottenham learn asking price for 26-year-old defensive target

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Japanese defender Koki Machida.

A report from VoetbalPrimeur claims that the North London club have now learnt the asking price for the 26-year-old central defender. They would have to pay a fee of around €15 million to sign the player.

A club with their resources should be able to afford the reported asking price without any problems.

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit. Summer signing Micky van de Ven is currently sidelined with an injury and Spurs must prioritise the addition of a quality central defender in January.

Machida would be a useful acquisition for them. The Japanese international has proven himself with Union SG and moving to the Premier League will be an incredible opportunity for him.

It would be a major step up in his career and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining the north London club. He will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level and his arrival would give Ange Postecoglou more options to work with.

Tottenham could lose the likes of Eric Dier in January and they will need more options at their disposal. Machida would be a quality alternative to the England international.

Postecoglou has extensive knowledge of the Asian market and he signed many quality players from Asia during his time at Celtic. Tottenham fans will be hoping that Machida can be a success for them if the transfer goes through in the coming weeks.