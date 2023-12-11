Daniel Farke confirms Leeds defender has been demoted to U21s

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has revealed that despite being fit to play, Leo Hjelde has been demoted to the Leeds United under-21 squad.

Despite left-back injury concerns, Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed that the Norwegian wasn’t expected to be taken into consideration.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates with Leo Fuhr Hjelde after scoring their team’s third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Hjelde, 20, looks to be out of the first-team picture despite injuries to Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton.

Phil Hay wrote: “Hjelde is available but Farke says that recently, he’s been working more with the U21s. Didn’t imply that he was likely to be considered.”

There’s a chance the youngster leaves the club when transfer window opens in January.

