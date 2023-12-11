Leeds manager Daniel Farke has revealed that despite being fit to play, Leo Hjelde has been demoted to the Leeds United under-21 squad.

Despite left-back injury concerns, Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed that the Norwegian wasn’t expected to be taken into consideration.

Hjelde, 20, looks to be out of the first-team picture despite injuries to Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton.

Phil Hay wrote: “Hjelde is available but Farke says that recently, he’s been working more with the U21s. Didn’t imply that he was likely to be considered.”

There’s a chance the youngster leaves the club when transfer window opens in January.