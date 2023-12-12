Major update regarding Everton’s takeover status with point deduction and investment in question

The progress of Everton’s proposed takeover by 777 Partners has been marked by ongoing scrutiny, particularly regarding the fit and proper owners test.

The delay in the decision is attributed to an investigation into the club’s finances, resulting in a ten-point deduction. While fans have been eager for clarity, the latest update provides limited information on the status of the takeover, leaving aspects of the situation still uncertain.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Everton’s proposed takeover by 777 Partners, recent reports have hinted at the possibility of confirmation from the Premier League before November 22. If successful, this timing would align with the club’s potential entry into new ownership just ahead of the January transfer window, enabling them to make strategic financial moves. However, the situation remains complex, and clarity is still awaited by concerned fans.

“So… some sources say 777 are telling them they will receive EPL approval to buy Everton this week. Other sources say no chance. And more than one source has been told Josh Wander wants to back out of the deal altogether. Go figure,” journalist Paul Brown stated on social media.

It’s a shame the off-field state of play for Everton is an absolute mess at the minute because on the pitch, they’ve been absolutely brilliant over the recent few weeks. If Everton are able to get the new owners in time to invest in January then the Toffees could be potential darkhorses for the final few European qualification places.