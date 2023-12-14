Video: Cyriel Dessers puts Rangers ahead before Real Betis once again level things up

The Rangers striker restored his side’s lead with a composed finish through the keeper’s legs after leaving the Real Betis defence for dead.

As things stand, the Scottish club will not qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament as they are currently drawing with Real Betis, 2-2.

Just like the first goal, the Spanish club immediately replied after Rangers took the lead.

Cyriel Desser put his side in front with a composed finish before Ayoze Perez levelled things up once again.

“It’s the finest moment for Cyriel Dessers in Rangers colours” Dessers puts Rangers back in front! pic.twitter.com/jutAlHQlgD — The Rangers Review (@RangersReview55) December 14, 2023